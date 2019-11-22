|
Marjorie Elaine Chapman Holmes
Jackson - Marjorie Elaine Chapman Holmes passed away at age 96 on her birthday November 20, 2019. She was a faithful Christian and member of First Presbyterian Church. In a long and full life, she was a wife, mother, educator, artist, and musician. She was born in a farmhouse on the Stone Place in Madison county Mississippi to Luther and Sally Chapman. She graduated from Grenada High School in 1940 and received her Bachelor of Education degree from Belhaven College in 1945. She went on to earn a Master of Education degree from Mississippi College. She minored in music and was a lyric soprano who performed in school and in church. In 1948 she married Earle Holmes Jr. and lived happily with him until his untimely death in 1970. She was a founder of the South Jackson Civic League, a member of the Garden Club, and was active in the Republican party in the 1960s. She retired from teaching in 1984. She is survived by two sons, Arthur (Rebecca) Holmes, Luther (Janet) Holmes, a granddaughter Claire (Nick) Roach and grandson Tyler (Allie) Holmes. She will be laid to rest at Lakewood Memorial Park South beside her husband and other family members.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019