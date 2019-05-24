|
Marjorie Lee Culver
Jackson - Mrs. Marjorie Lee Barksdale Culver, 76, died Tuesday May 7, 2019 in Jackson, MS. Services for Mrs. Culver were held on Monday May 13, 2019 at Mt. Zion Ora MB Church in Collins, MS with her son-in-law, Bishop Jeronn C. Williams, I, as the eulogist. Mrs. Culver was a faithful member of Blackmon Temple C.M.E. Church in Carson, MS. Interment was in the Pleasant Grove C.M.E. Church Cemetery, with Laird Mortuary in charge of all arrangements.
Mrs. Culver was preceded in death by her parents, ten siblings, and her wonderful husband, John A. Culver. Her survivors include her two children, Kevin (Debora) Culver of Canton, MS and LaToya (Jeronn, I) Williams of Lithonia, GA; one sister, Edna Langdon; five grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Clarion Ledger on May 24, 2019