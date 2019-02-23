Services
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Marjorie Lindsay Obituary
Marjorie Lindsay

Kosciusko - Marjorie Campbell Lindsay, 83, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 at Castlewoods Place, Brandon, MS.

Funeral services are at 3:00 pm Sunday, February 24th at Culpepper Funeral Home Chapel with interment following in the Parkway Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. Rev. Barry Corbett and Rev. Phillip Palmertree are officiating.

She was the daughter of Claude and Alma Hodges Campbell. She was born February 10, 1936 in the Friendship Community of Attala County, MS.

She is survived by her children: Manza Claire Lindsay Blaine (Jim) of Kosciusko; Robert Duff Lindsay (Angela) of The Woodlands, TX; Hugh Telford Lindsay (Shelley) of Madison; grandchildren: Megan Lindsay Ruffin, (Clif), Houston, TX; Chad Lindsay, Houston, TX; Slay Blaine, Campbell Claire Blaine, Lindsay Caroline Blaine, Kosciusko; and Anna Grace Lindsay, Madison; great grandchildren, Warren Robert and Elizabeth Ruffin, Houston, TX.

For online condolences visit www.culpepperfuneralhome.com
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 23, 2019
