Marjorie Verna ("Peggy") Ostenson



Ridgeland - Marjorie Verna ("Peggy") Ostenson died Sunday, August 2, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Trinity Presbyterian Church of Jackson, Mississippi or to Samaritan's Purse, Boone, North Carolina.



Mrs. Ostenson was born in New Orleans, Lou- isiana on December 7, 1922 and grew up in Los Angeles, California. She married Robert J. ("Bob") Ostenson on August 16, 1946.



Peggy served as a "preacher's wife" during Bob's pastorates in Woodville and Glouster, Mississippi; New Orleans, Louisiana; Brookhaven, Mississippi; Coral Gables, Florida; and Montgomery, Alabama.



In addition to raising five children, Peggy was in- volved in church ministry activities. She counseled young women at pro-life pregnancy centers, and addressed concerns involving societal moral and spiritual issues via over 50 published letters to the Clarion Ledger editorial board.



Mrs. Ostenson is survived by her five children: James Edwin Ostenson, Stone Mountain, Geor- gia; Margie Lee Owens, Ridgeland, Mississippi; Thomas Lloyd Ostenson, Madison, Mississippi, Carol Ann Lloyd, Birmingham, Alabama; and Stephen Richard Ostenson, Alpharetta, Georgia.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store