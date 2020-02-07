|
Mark Benjamin Herzog
Mark Benjamin Herzog, 27, died in New Zealand doing what he loved, climbing and spreading his love of medicine and service while on a medical rotation.
He was a fifth-year student enrolled in the joint M.D. and Masters of Public Policy programs at the Harvard Medical School and Kennedy School of Government. He was to start an internal medicine residency in May. Mark was deeply committed to bettering the health care system in this country and the world. His passions were primary care and health policy, especially serving the most vulnerable people in rural communities.
Mark led rural health research projects in the United States and globally, including with the Rosebud Sioux, the Navajo Nation, rural Pennsylvania, many states in Appalachia, Guatemala, Kenya, and New Zealand. One mentor said "Few can embody the spirit of rural health as Mark did, and all who knew him sensed that his career would be remarkable, he was a generational leader in rural primary care."
At Harvard, he was a Grossman Graduate Fellow and National Health Service Corps Scholar. He inspired fellow students and faculty with his commitment to community health, advocacy, and education and co-led the Student Leadership Committee at the Harvard Medical School Center for Primary Care. He graduated magna cum laude from Duke University with a B.A. in Public Policy Studies with a concentration in Health Disparities and Minors in Biology and Chemistry; he was inducted into Phi Beta Kappa. He was also a member of the Duke Triathlon team. He graduated from Episcopal High School in Alexandria, VA, as an exceptional student athlete.
Mark was happiest in the beauty of the outdoors. This love began in the Appalachians where he was an Eagle Scout. He became an avid climber and camper, and loved to run, bike, ski, and fish. If it was outdoors and with those he loved, he would be there with his trademark infectious smile. Wherever Mark lived, he had a way of forming deep bonds with others and sharing in outdoor adventures.
Mark is survived by his beloved mother, Mary Margaret; his father, John (Vearnail); his siblings John (Graceann), Matthew, David, Daniel, Allie, Bailey, and Emma; two nephews who both adored and were amazed by their Uncle; his girlfriend Elizabeth Strong; his special Great Aunt, Sue Rodriguez; and friends and mentors who loved him like a brother and a son. The patients Mark cared for as a medical student loved him for his curiosity, empathy and dedication, and he was sure to have a profound impact on countless communities as a physician and advocate. He will be missed but his spirit and memory will inspire others.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation in memory of Mark to Episcopal High School's scholarship endowment, the place that inspired him to live life deeply and fully. Mail checks payable to "Episcopal High School" to 1200 North Quaker Lane, Alexandria, VA 22302, or give at https://www.episcopalhighschool.org/. Mark would also want you to live and love boldly, smile, laugh, serve others, go outside and find the 'WOW' in life.
