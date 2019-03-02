|
|
Mark Grimes
Grenada - Marcus Cleveland Grimes, Jr., 92, of Grenada, Mississippi, and beloved husband of 65 years to Katherine Louise Grimes, went home to be with His Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was a graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and a member and Grand Master of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Mark served with pride in the 11Th Airborne Division in World War II. After a brief career in education Mark was employed as a salesman by Baird and Company in Greenville, Mississippi, where he worked for 34 years. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and a former member of First United Methodist Church.
Mark was the 1998 Grenada County Chamber of Commerce Volunteer of the Year. He was a member of the Exchange Club and was the 1999 recipient of the Book of the Golden Deeds. Mark received the Virginia R. Hubbard Award in recognition of his selection as the Outstanding Volunteer of 2003. These reflect his dedication and service to the citizens of Grenada County and North Mississippi. He was involved in many aspects of service and gave selflessly of his time and resources.
Mark is survived by two daughters, Jennifer Collins (Royce) of Birmingham, Alabama, and Kathy Bledsoe of Kansas City, Missouri. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, Andrea Flowers (Nathan); David Bledsoe; Stephanie Hall (Jeremy); Jo Bledsoe-Collins (Ted); Katherine Bledsoe; James Bledsoe; Joel Bledsoe; Meredith DeVore (Elliott); Griffin Collins (Hannah); and Rebecca Haggard (Heath). He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren, Savannah Hall, Jeremiah Hall, Zackary Flowers, Isaac Flowers, Adelyln Flowers, Hadley DeVore, and Wyatt DeVore; sister Patty Grimes, and many loving nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his father Marcus Cleveland Grimes, Sr. and his mother Vergil Maxwell Grimes. Memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, or Friendship Baptist Church, 475 Pearidge Road, Grenada, Mississippi 38901.
Visitation will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 11:00 -1:00 at Friendship Baptist Church followed by a service of celebration of Mark's life at 1:00. Interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mckibbenandguinn.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to McKibben and Guinn Funeral Service in Grenada, (662-307-2694).
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 2, 2019