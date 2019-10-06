Services
Holt Memorial Chapel Inc
1904 Capps Rd
Harrison, AR 72601
(870) 741-3481
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
Harrison, AR
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
Goodman United Methodist Church
Goodman, MS
Mark H. Donald


1954 - 2019
Mark H. Donald Obituary
Mark H. Donald

Harrison, AR - Mark H. Donald, 65, of Harrison, AR passed from this life on September 21, 2019 at his home.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Goodman First United Methodist Church, Goodman, Mississippi.

The son of Adlia "Bill" Donald and Gene Donald was born on February 15, 1954 in Durant, Mississippi.

He leaves behind wife of 25 years, Cindy Donald.

Cremation and arrangements by Holt Memorial Chapel, Harrison, Arkansas.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 6, 2019
