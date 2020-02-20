Services
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Lakewood Funeral Home
Mark Houston


1961 - 2020
Mark Houston Obituary
Mark Houston

Madison - Mark Houston, 58, passed away on February 20, 2020 at his home in Madison. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Lakewood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday at 3:00 PM with visitation one hour prior.

Mark worked in many capacities for Madison County where he ultimately served as the Madison County Administrator. For over 20 years he served in various roles with the MS State Auditor's Office. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Madison.

He is preceded in death by his father, Billy Joe Houston.

Mark is survived by his wife, Cheryl White Houston; mother, Betty Lou Houston; children, Stephen Houston (Jessica), Christina Hohman (Chris); step-daughters, Emily Ferrer (Brendan), Julie Preston (Mo); grandson, Miller Mark Houston; siblings, Terri Deviney (Bruce) and Scott Houston (Rebecca). He his also survived by many extended family and beloved friends.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020
