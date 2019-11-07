|
|
Mark Steven Glascoe
Flora - Mark Steven Glascoe (10/5/1956-11/4/2019), Flora, MS, passed away of natural causes Monday, November 4, 2019. Mark was a graduate of Clinton High School and became an Electrician by trade. He married his high-school sweetheart Patricia Callegan and along came a family with three sons, Steven, Jeremy, and Joseph. With three boys there was always something going on and something to do or could be done. Mark and Patricia celebrated their 43rd anniversary this past March.
Mark is preceded in death by his father, Clarence Roland Glascoe and his youngest son, Joseph Andrew Glascoe. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Glascoe, sons Steven Glascoe (Andrea), Brandon, MS, and Jeremy Glascoe (Amy), Bentonia, MS, his mother, Ollie Glascoe and his sisters, Pam Birdwell, Sherry Eckles (Gary), and Gail Purvis all of Flora, MS, his grandchildren Taylor Glascoe, Reed Glascoe, Hunter Glascoe, Keegan Glascoe, Grady Sudbeck, Cody Sudbeck, and Ryleigh Sudbeck, along with many other nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 7 pm at Lakewood Funeral Home and Saturday from 9 to 10 am at Franklin Baptist Church with a funeral service immediately following. The family would like to request live plants or donations to the family in lieu of flower arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019