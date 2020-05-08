Marshall Bishop Wallace
Madison - Bishop Wallace passed away on May 7 in Madison, Mississippi surrounded by his extended family. Born on November 6, 1933 in Leake County. Bishop graduated from Carthage Consolidated High School and married his wife, Elizabeth (Troutman), in August 1956. They relocated to Jackson where Bishop joined the US Army, serving in Company B of the 45th Armored Infantry Battalion during the Korean Conflict and receiving his Honorable Discharge in 1961.
After the Army, Bishop joined the McCarty-Holman-owned Jitney Jungle supermarket chain, a company for which he would work the next 41 years ultimately serving as Vice President of Advertising and retiring in 2002. He was proud to have worked for a local, family-owned business and made innumerable friends during his long career.
He and Elizabeth were active members of Broadmoor Baptist Church where Bishop served as a Deacon, as one-time Chair of the Deacons, and Chair of a Pastor Search Committee. He was also very involved in the Upward Basketball program at Broadmoor. The Wallace's enjoyed participating in domestic and international mission trips, traveling to places including Maine, Montana, Kenya, Poland and Ukraine. Bishop also taught 5th-grade Sunday School for a number of years and participated in annual Vacation Bible School programs. He was instrumental in the move of Broadmoor from its original location on Northside Drive to the current location on Highland Colony Parkway in 2000. His love of family was only superseded by his love for the Lord and His church.
Bishop is preceded in death by his mother and father, Genevieve and Bilbo Wallace. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth, daughters Ann (James) Rigney and Amy (Rick) Adams, grandchildren Amy (Sam) Cockroft, Ford (Summer) Rigney, Brantley (Erin) Adams and Millie (Camden) Baker. He is also survived by his brother, Norris (Ginny) Wallace and two great-grandchildren, Reed and Mary Bishop Cockroft.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting the work of Broadmoor Baptist Church (www.broadmoor.org) or But God Ministries (www.butgodministries.com), two organizations that Bishop supported regularly. Sharing his faith was so important to Bishop, and in his passing he would like nothing more than to have one more opportunity to help someone find his or her way to a saving faith in Christ. We know he would urge you to explore that gift if you do not already know Him.
Published in Clarion Ledger from May 8 to May 9, 2020.