Marshall Brian Anderson Obituary
Marshall Brian Anderson

Jackson - Marshall Brian Anderson, 58, was born March 11, 1961 in Hillsboro, Texas and passed away on December 8, 2019 in Jackson surrounded by his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Milton Bruce Anderson; brother, Gordon Eugene Anderson; and son, Joshua Brian Anderson.

He is survived by his mother, Annette Hyatt (Harold); sister, Arlene King (Henry); and brother, Milton Bruce Anderson II.

Visitation for Brian will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. at Parkway Baptist Church in Clinton.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
