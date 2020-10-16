1/1
Martha Arietta Vance Smith
Martha Arietta Vance Smith

Crystal Springs - Martha Arietta Vance Smith, known as Retta to her friends and coworkers and Aunt Bunt to her nieces and nephews, passed from this life into the arms of Jesus on October 13, 2020. Retta was born in Newton County, MS on January 20, 1926 to Joseph D. and Velma Vance. She resided in the Jackson area most of her adult life and was active working in the nursery at Van Winkle Baptist Church, Jackson, MS.

She was married to the late RC Smith of Jackson, MS and had four children: Randy Bryan Smith (Betty) of New Albany, IN, Barry Neal Smith (deceased), Joel Stacy Smith (Susan) of Crystal Springs, MS and Bridget Denise Smith Hill of Brandon, MS. In addition, she is survived by her five grandchildren: Melody Smith Seals (Tom) of Lexington, IN, Bryan Smith (Meg) and Vance Smith (Missy) of New Albany, IN and Clay Smith, Brandon, MS and Ryan Smith, Pearl, MS along with ten great-children.

Having been blessed and inspired by the birth of two hearing impaired children, Retta devoted her life in the training of not only deaf children, but also those with speech and language difficulties so they could succeed in the mainstream of public life, at Magnolia Speech School for the Deaf in Jackson, MS. Hundreds of students passed through her care and teaching in over 30 years.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service was held for the family on October 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Magnolia Speech School, Jackson, MS.

Please visit lakewoodfuneralhomes.com for the online guestbook.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
