1/1
Martha Calhoun
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Martha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martha Calhoun

Madison - Martha Ann Calhoun, age 79, of Madison, Mississippi passed away on December 5, 2020. The family will be receiving friends on Sunday from 3 PM until 6 PM at Parkway Funeral Home. Interment will be at Old Grove Hill Cemetery in Grove Hill, Alabama.

Martha was a member of First Baptist Church of Jackson, Mississippi. She was a dedicated mother and housewife. Her favorite hobbies were quilting and reading.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Lafe Calhoun; daughter, Angela (John) Carter; son, John Calhoun; brother, Bobby Wade Crowe (Linda); and niece Amy Mardis.

To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
6018537696
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Parkway Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved