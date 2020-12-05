Martha Calhoun
Madison - Martha Ann Calhoun, age 79, of Madison, Mississippi passed away on December 5, 2020. The family will be receiving friends on Sunday from 3 PM until 6 PM at Parkway Funeral Home. Interment will be at Old Grove Hill Cemetery in Grove Hill, Alabama.
Martha was a member of First Baptist Church of Jackson, Mississippi. She was a dedicated mother and housewife. Her favorite hobbies were quilting and reading.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Lafe Calhoun; daughter, Angela (John) Carter; son, John Calhoun; brother, Bobby Wade Crowe (Linda); and niece Amy Mardis.
To view and sign the guestbook, visit www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com
.