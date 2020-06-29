Martha Elizabeth McCurley
Martha Elizabeth McCurley

Brandon, MS - Martha Elizabeth McCurley, 93, of Brandon, MS, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 27, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at Parkway Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm.

Please visit www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com for online guestbook.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Parkway Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1161 Highland Colony Pkwy
Ridgeland, MS 39157
6018537696
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Parkway Funeral Home
