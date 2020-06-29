Martha Elizabeth McCurley
Brandon, MS - Martha Elizabeth McCurley, 93, of Brandon, MS, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 27, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at Parkway Memorial Cemetery on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 1:00 pm.
Please visit www.parkwayfuneralhomeridgeland.com for online guestbook.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.