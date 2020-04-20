Resources
Brandon - Martha Gertrude Thomas, age 85, passed away at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland, MS after a long battle with Alzheimer's. She was born May 9, 1935 to Clyde Leroy Thomas and Johnnie Mae Williams Thomas in Hollandale, MS. She is survived by her brother, Larry Thomas (Janice) of Pontotoc, MS; sisters, Marilyn Parrish of Irving, TX, Mildred McKay of Brandon, and Joan Thomas Gordon of Flowood, MS; and a special sister-in-law, Dorothy Thomas of Brandon, MS; and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Charles, Billy, William, and Jimmy; sister, Bonnie Hill, and baby sister, April. Martha was a proud Registered Nurse and Surgical Technician Instructor at Hinds Community College. Burial will be at Hollandale Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020
