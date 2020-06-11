Martha Hogan
1930 - 2020
Mrs. Martha Hogan

Florence - Mrs. Martha Burnette Hogan of Florence passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Castlewoods Nursing in Brandon, she was four days shy of 90 years old. The family will receive friends Monday, June 15th from 1:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. Funeral Service at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence. Burial will follow at Florence City Cemetery.

For full obituary and online guestbook, you may visit our website at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
JUN
15
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Chancellor Funeral Chapel
2576 Hwy 49 South
Florence, MS 39073
(601) 845-4449
