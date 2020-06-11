Mrs. Martha Hogan
Florence - Mrs. Martha Burnette Hogan of Florence passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Castlewoods Nursing in Brandon, she was four days shy of 90 years old. The family will receive friends Monday, June 15th from 1:00 p.m. until the 2:00 p.m. Funeral Service at Chancellor Funeral Home in Florence. Burial will follow at Florence City Cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.