Martha Jane Peeler Owens
Natchez - Martha Jane Peeler Owens, passed away on Monday, August 19 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS. Funeral services will be held at First Presbyterian Church in Natchez on Friday, August 23 at 10:30 am with visitation an hour before the service. After the funeral, the family will proceed to Shaw, MS for internment in Shaw Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Dr. Joseph Glenn Peeler and Bernice Odom Peeler; her husband Robert Lamar "Red" Owens; her sister-in-law Catherine Hardy and nephew Michael Hardy, of Charleston; and nephew Joseph Glenn Peeler lll of Shaw.
Survivors include her son, Robert Glenn Owens and his wife, Marianna (whom she loved as her own daughter); brother Dr. Joseph Glenn Peeler, Jr. and wife Natalie of Shaw; niece Alline Peeler Somlai and husband Louis of Indianapolis, Indiana; and nephew Raymond Hardy of Charleston, Mississippi.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Daughters of the American Revolution William Dunbar Chapter or the Preservation Society of Elliott Hall.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 22, 2019