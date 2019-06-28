Martha Jo Garrett Lockey



Ridgeland - Martha Jo Garrett Lockey died at her residence in Ridgeland, MS, on June 12, 2019, she was 82. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday July 2, 2019, at St James Episcopal Church, 3921 Oak Ridge Dr., Jackson, MS 39216. Visitation will be in Fowler Hall at St James from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Monday July 1st and again at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday July 2nd immediately prior to the funeral.



Martha was born on March 6, 1937, and was the only child of Mr. and Mrs. Sidney Burnett Garrett (Elizabeth Longmire Russell). Although she was raised in Ocean Springs, she spent much of her youth with her father's family in Star, MS, and her mother's family near Rose Hill, MS. She graduated from the High School at All Saints' Episcopal College in Vicksburg in June of 1954 and received a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education from Mississippi State College for Women in June of 1958.



Martha married Myron Willis Lockey of Pearl, MS, on July 4, 1958, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Pass Christian, MS. She was a loving wife and mother of three, Myron Willis Lockey, Jr. (Candace McBride) of Ocean Springs, MS; Russell Garrett Lockey (Laura Minnich) of Harrisonburg, VA; and Payton Longmire Lockey (Amanda Williams) of Madison, MS.



Martha was a member of St. James Episcopal Church for over 50 years. During that time, she taught Sunday School, was a member of the Altar Guild, the Flower Guild, the Community of the Cross of Nails, Episcopal Church Women, and the Dream Group. She was the Volunteer Coordinator for St James for many years and, along with her husband Myron, was instrumental in bringing a Labyrinth to St James. Martha completed the Education for Ministry program, a four year course of study from the University of the South in Sewanee, TN.



Martha loved to cook and travelled to New Orleans and San Francisco, among other places, to take courses. Her love of cooking and love of people was evident in her warm, welcoming hospitality. She enjoyed teaching others to cook and helped start the Cooking School at St James.



Martha continued her love of learning by deeply studying the Enneagram. She helped found the Jackson Enneagram Institute, an ecumenical gathering.



Martha was a trained practitioner of the Feldenkrais Method of exercise therapy and enjoyed helping others learn how to improve their health through movement.



Martha loved the outdoors and working in her yard. In addition to flowers and other ornamental plants, she enjoyed growing and canning vegetables. She even grew her own blueberries which she used to make pies and preserves.



Martha was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Myron Willis Lockey and is survived by her three sons and daughters-in-law and six grandchildren Colin (27), Alec (21), Joseph (18), Phillip (15), Lacy (15) and Payton (12).



Memorials may be made to the Outreach Fund at St James Episcopal Church. Published in Clarion Ledger from June 28 to June 30, 2019