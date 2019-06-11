|
|
Martha Lou Cash
Jackson - Martha Lou Cash, 95, died peacefully Tuesday, June 4, 2019, from complications of Alzheimer's disease at Merit Health Central Hospital in Jackson, MS.
She was born October 10, 1923, in Eupora, MS. She was the seventh of nine children born to "Hughey" Otis and Sarah "Emma" Lovett Cash. They lived in New Albany (Union County), Bellefontaine and Eupora (Webster County), Artesia (Lowndes County), and Jackson (Hinds County), MS. Mr. Cash worked for the railroads and moved his family often as his career advanced.
Martha graduated from Artesia High School in Artesia, MS, in 1941, and then from Draughon's Business College in Jackson, MS, after relocating to Jackson with her family. She then accepted a position in management at J. P. Wade Hide and Metal Company ("JPW") and later purchased an interest in the company. She remained with JPW until retirement.
Martha's love for her family and her faith in God were evident as she was involved throughout her life in numerous church and community activities. She served as the church treasurer for Forest Hill Church of God of Prophecy for many years.
She practiced bisque porcelain doll artistry and made cherished collectible dolls for her nieces and great-nieces. Martha took great patience and care in the art of porcelain lace draping, turning delicate lace into heirloom dolls of the future.
Martha is survived by one sister, "Mary" Edna Cash Smith of Shreveport, LA, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her brothers "Howard" Lovett Cash, Huey Thomas ("Tom") Cash, "James" Vance Cash, Franklin "Meacham" Cash, "Hollis" Edward Cash, and Billy Joe Cash and one sister, Virginia "Ruth" Cash Macon.
Lakewood Memorial Parks and Funeral Homes is planning arrangements. Services will be held at their Clinton Blvd location (6011 Clinton Blvd. ~ Jackson, MS 39209-2811 ~ 601-922-2123) on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Visitation will start at 10:00 A.M. in the funeral home (south side of Clinton Blvd.) with a graveside service at 11:00 A.M. in the cemetery (north side of Clinton Blvd.). Reverend Louie Moore of the Forest Hill Church of God of Prophecy will preside at her graveside service.
It was Miss Cash's wish that, in lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to remember her make a donation to Forest Hill Church of God of Prophecy, P. O. Box 6609, Jackson, MS 39282-6609.
She was known to be a devout Christian and devoted daughter, sister, and aunt. She never met a stranger and was a friend to all.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 11, 2019