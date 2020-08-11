1/1
Martha Marisa Morgan
Martha Marisa Morgan

Brandon - Martha Marisa Morgan, age 61, of Brandon, Ms. passed away on August 9th, 2020.

Marisa was born in Meridian, Ms on September 19th,1958. She attended and graduated from Meridian High School in 1976. Marisa had a successful career at JTM Tile Distributorship in Jackson, Ms. for over 25 years until her retirement in 2012. Once retired she loved working in her yard and sitting by the lake with her dog Lucy.

Marisa is preceded in death by grandparents, Spec and Lucy Morgan, Selby and Luvenia Addy, Parents, Buddy and Trevaline Morgan and Martha Miller.

Marisa is survived by brothers, Scott Morgan (Susie), Ken Pace (Amanda), sisters, Tori Boling and Faith Morgan Whitehead (Tim), Stepfather, Jim Miller and six nieces and nephews, Brooke Chamblee (Michael) Abby Adair (Jonathan), Wesley Morgan, Addy Tenpenny (Ryan), Nathan Weathers (Ashley), and Trevor Boling. She is also survived by 11 great nieces and nephews.

Per Marisa's request there will not be a public service at this time.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite charity in Marisa's honor.

Family and friends may sign the online guestbook at robertbarhamffh.com.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
