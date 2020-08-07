Martha Merritt
Jackson - Martha Jane Merritt, 87, passed away on Wednesday, August 05, 2020 at her home in Jackson, MS. Due to the current circumstances regarding COVID-19, the family will have a private graveside service at Lakewood Memorial Park.
Mrs. Merritt, the only child of Henry and Lucille Brown of Washington County, GA, was born on July 15, 1933 in Brooklet, GA. She grew up in Jacksonville, FL and graduated from Andrew Jackson Sr. High School. She has been a Jackson area resident for over 60 years.
Jane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and a friend to many. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Byram and the Praise Sunday School class.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her beloved son, Billy A. Youngblood, Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Donna L. Strowd of Kodak, TN and Teresa L. Crowe (Charles) of Terry, MS; one granddaughter and three grandsons; two great-granddaughters and five great-grandsons.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Byram or the American Cancer Society
for Pancreatic Cancer Research.
Online guestbook may be signed at chancellorfuneralhome.com
.