|
|
Martha Nell Kee Hewes
Woodville - Martha Nell Kee Hewes, 91, died Friday, September 6, 2019, in her home in Woodville, MS. Visitation will be held at Woodville Baptist Church on Monday, September 9, 2019 from 1:30 pm until 3:00 pm with funeral services at 3:00 pm, officiated by Dr. George Bannister and Dr. Dan Howard. Burial will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery in Woodville.
Martha, the youngest of three children of E.M. Kee and Nellie Lyman Kee, was born April 10, 1928 in Woodville. While in college, Martha was first violinist for Mississippi State College for Women Symphony Orchestra. After her marriage to John Hewes in 1950, she was actively involved at Woodville Baptist Church, where she served as pianist and organist for 60 years. She was also an accomplished floral designer. Martha and John were owners of Horseshoe Hill, where they had an extensive farm, timber, and cattle operation. Martha was a prayer warrior and a lover of family, flowers, and sunsets. She loved hosting four generations at every holiday.
Martha was preceded in death by her husband, John Collins Hewes, her parents, and her brothers, Enloe Mays Kee, Jr. and Thomas Lyman Kee. She is also survived by her children: daughter Karen Hewes Lewis and her husband Bruce Lewis, daughter Valerie Hewes Fountain and her husband Roy Fountain; son John Collins Hewes, Jr. and his wife Susan; grandchildren Grayson Lewis (Brandi), Scott Lewis (Audrey), Amy Fountain Gatlin (Dr. Luke), Katherine Fountain Reigelman (Chris), Elizabeth Lewis Mayer (Joe), Marianna Fountain Stone (Dr. Stephen), Gracy Hewes Sheely (Andrew), Carson Hewes, and nine great-grandchildren, Lillian Lewis, Lauren, Rylee, and Graham Lewis, Charlotte Gatlin, Collins and Clark Reigelman, Ronan and Georgia Mayer. We are thankful for our special friends, Ceola Samuels, David Seiber, Ora Collins, who have served faithfully in many ways to make our lives better. The family has great appreciation and love for her friend since childhood, Sue Stockett Nicholas. We are also grateful to Dr. James Leak for his loving care.
Serving as pallbearers will be Grayson Lewis, Scott Lewis, Carson Hewes, Chris Reigelman, Dr. Luke Gatlin, Dr. Stephen Stone, Joe Mayer, Andrew Sheely, and Chad Vines. Honorary pallbearers are Enloe Kee III, David Seiber, James Vines, Dickie Smither, Dr. James Leak, Carter Leak III, Dr. Kent Percy, Chaille Percy, Tomm Percy, Rusty Miller, Moose Tolbert, George Nicholas, Overton Nicholas, Mays Kee, Trey Spinks, Jerome Curro, and Dan Didier.
Memorials may be made to Woodville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1256, Woodville, MS 39669 or to the .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 10, 2019