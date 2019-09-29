Services
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS 39046
(601) 859-3661
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Breeland Funeral Home
3304 South Liberty Street
Canton, MS
Martha Oneda Crosswhite


1938 - 2019
Martha Oneda Crosswhite Obituary
Martha Oneda Crosswhite

Morton - Martha Oneda Crosswhite, 81, died Saturday, September 28, 2019. Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home from 5 - 7 pm on Monday, September 30, 2019 and again Tuesday from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am chapel service. Burial will be in The Church of Christ Church Cemetery, Leesburg, MS.

Mrs. Crosswhite was an avid member of The Church of Christ Church, Leesburg. She loved to go on church trips and cooking for other people.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Billy Joe Crosswhite; brothers, O. T. Parker and Wayne Parker; and sister, Dora Nell Sprayberry.

Survivors include: son Shawn Crosswhite and his wife Babs of Canton; brother, Mike Parker of Morton; grandchildren, Lauren C. Holcomb and her husband Matthew and Parker Crosswhite; and great grandson, Owen Holcomb.

A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 29, 2019
