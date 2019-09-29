|
Martha Oneda Crosswhite
Morton - Martha Oneda Crosswhite, 81, died Saturday, September 28, 2019. Visitation will be at Breeland Funeral Home from 5 - 7 pm on Monday, September 30, 2019 and again Tuesday from 10:00 am until the 11:00 am chapel service. Burial will be in The Church of Christ Church Cemetery, Leesburg, MS.
Mrs. Crosswhite was an avid member of The Church of Christ Church, Leesburg. She loved to go on church trips and cooking for other people.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Billy Joe Crosswhite; brothers, O. T. Parker and Wayne Parker; and sister, Dora Nell Sprayberry.
Survivors include: son Shawn Crosswhite and his wife Babs of Canton; brother, Mike Parker of Morton; grandchildren, Lauren C. Holcomb and her husband Matthew and Parker Crosswhite; and great grandson, Owen Holcomb.
A guestbook is available at breelandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 29, 2019