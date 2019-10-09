|
Martha Parkes Graham
Forest, MS - Mrs. Martha Parkes Graham, age 86 and a longtime resident of Forest, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson, after a brief illness.
A Celebration of Life service will begin at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Forest United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in the Harperville Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 9:00 am - 10:45 am Thursday in the Family Life Center at Forest United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her daughter: Amy Graham (Doug) Ware of Thompsons Station, TN; two sisters: Nancy Hollingsworth of Lake and Lynn Lewis of Forest; one sister-in-law: Brenda Parkes of Decatur; several nieces and nephews and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Graham; her parents; Thurman N. and Vashti Underwood Parkes and two brothers: Keith Parkes and Nicky Parkes.
Ott & Lee Funeral Home, 295 East First St., Forest, MS is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Oct. 9, 2019