|
|
Martha Watkins
Quitman - Martha Ruth Watkins (Ruth), passed away peacefully on July 3rd,2019 in Brandon, Mississippi following a brief illness. Ruth was the only daughter of Horace Clement Watkins, Jr. and Florie Caldwell Watkins. Born March 13, 1938 in Quitman, Ruth graduated from Quitman High School in 1956 and The University of Mississippi in 1960 with a Bachelor of Science in Commerce. After teaching elementary school for 5 years, Ruth enrolled in graduate school at Mississippi College, where she earned a Master of Education in 1980. Ruth rose to become Principal of Stevens Elementary School and, later, Rouse Elementary School in Brandon, MS, a position she held for nearly two decades before retiring in 1999. Her passion for teaching and molding young minds was evident as she took every opportunity to improve her pupils' intellect and well-being with a happy heart. Ruth cherished the opportunity to spend time with family her favorite places, South Carolina and South Mississippi. She was an excellent and committed caregiver to her mother. She loved a good practical joke and was a fantastic storyteller; her sense of humor will be missed by all that knew her.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Horace C. Watkins, III (Bubba) and James Caldwell Watkins (Jim). She is survived by her sister-in-laws, Paula (Bubba) Watkins and Kathy (Jim) Watkins; nephews, James Fatheree Watkins (Lissa), Paul Acker Macpherson Watkins (Kathryn), Christopher Caldwell Watkins (Sarah); four great-nieces; two great-nephews; and many great friends.
A graveside service will be held at the beautiful Odd Fellows Cemetery on South Jackson Avenue, at 10:00 AM on Monday, July 8, 2019 in Quitman, MS with Rev. Ron Stanley officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be sent to the First United Methodist Church of Quitman in Quitman, MS or the Brandon First United Methodist Church in Brandon, MS. Online condolences can be given at www.wrightsfuneral.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 7, 2019