Marthalee Sullivan
Flowood - Marthalee Causey Sullivan, 73, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Wednesday, February 13, 2019. She was born in Jackson in 1945.
She is preceded in death by her son, Jake Sullivan; mother, Martha Jane Holloway Causey, and father, Jessie Eugene Causey.
Marthalee is survived by her husband of 52 years, Jim Sullivan; son, Aaron Sullivan; daughter, Marleigha Sullivan; grandsons, Jamie Barnhill, Jacob Sullivan and Seth Sullivan.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 am - 11:00am on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Lakeside Presbyterian Church on Spillway Road, followed by a Celebration of Marthalee's life at 11am. Reverends Tyson Taylor and Jim Blaha will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to the and the Community Animal Rescue and Adoption of MS.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Feb. 17, 2019