Marty C. Johnston
Muskegon, MI - Marty C. Johnston, age 55, passed away unexpectedly Monday, April 13, 2020 in Muskegon, MI. He was born June 22, 1964 in Yazoo City, Mississippi to Herbert and Shirley (Martin) Johnston. Marty was in the U.S. Army Mississippi National Guard for 29 years, retiring in 2017. He rose to the rank of E8 1st Sergeant and served in Somalia for 6 months and one year with the Air Defense Artillery Unit guarding President George W. Bush's ranch in Crawford, Texas. Marty was currently employed by Engine Power Components. In his spare time, Marty enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on his guns. On June 19, 1987, he married the former Paula M. Springsdorf in Canton, Mississippi and she survives him along with 3 children: Sean (Alexis) Johnston, Nathan and Dustin Johnston all of Muskegon, MI; grandson, Alex Peltier; brother, B.J. (Melissa) Johnston of Canton, Mississippi; sister, Sandra (Ricky) Page of Canton, Mississippi; nephew, Scott Wiltcher; and nieces: Tiffany (Adam) Love, Cheyenne (J.R.) Herring, and Sydney Johnston. He was preceded in death by his parents. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and social distancing, a celebration of Marty's life will be held later in Mississippi. MEMORIALS to the will be appreciated. Share memories with the family at their On-line Guest Book at www.sytsemafh.com Arrangements by The Sytsema Chapel of Sytsema Funeral and Cremation Services, 737 Apple Ave., Muskegon, MI 49442 (231) 726-5210
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020