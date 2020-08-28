1/1
Marvin Andrew Rigby
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marvin Andrew Rigby

Pearl, MS - Marvin Andrew Rigby, age 96, a resident of Pearl, MS passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at Chateau Ridgeland in Ridgeland, MS. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM at McLaurin Heights Baptist Church in Pearl, MS with interment in Floral Hills Memory Gardens in Pearl, MS.

Mr. Rigby was born January 16, 1924 to Lawrence Lee Rigby and Emma Gertrude Noel Rigby. He was married to Delsie Lee Rigby. Mr. Rigby was a member of McLaurin Heights Baptist Church in Pearl where he was a Lifetime Deacon and served the church in many ways during this time. He was a member of the American Legion and the Masonic Lodge. He worked as a shop superintendent for Standard Oil Company and later worked for Cruzen Equipment Company. Mr. Rigby served his country in the United States Marines. He went to Clark College and Tulane University on a Basketball scholarship. He loved his family and spending time with them brought great joy to his life. He will be missed by all who loved and knew him.

Mr. Rigby was preceded in death by his wife, Delsie Lee Rigby; son, Donald Rigby; parents, Lawrence Lee Rigby and Emma Gertrude Noel Rigby; sisters, Bessie Eloise Wade, Nancy Maxine Watson and Dorothy Medelene Wade; brothers, Lathama R. Rigby and Otis T. Rigby.

Mr. Rigby is survived by his sons, Paul Lee Rigby and Kendall Gary (Shannon Lee) Rigby; daughter-in-law, Chip Rigby Garrard; grandsons, Garrett Temple Rigby, Austin Clark and Aaron Clark; brother, Lawrence Aubrey Rigby; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

Memorials may be made to McLaurin Heights Baptist Church c/o Sims Fund, 404 Pemberton Drive, Pearl, MS 39208 or online at www.mhbcpearl.org.

Please be aware we ask that everyone practice social distancing and wear a mask at all times during these services.

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved