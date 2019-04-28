Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
Oakdale Baptist Church
Brandon, MS
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
Oakdale Baptist Church
Brandon, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin G. Baker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Marvin G. Baker Obituary
Marvin G. Baker

Brandon, MS - Marvin G. Baker, 83, passed away Fri. April 26, 2019 at the Blake in Flowood, MS. Visitation will be held on Sun. April 28, 2019 from 1:30pm-2:45pm at Oakdale Baptist Church in Brandon, MS. Funeral Services are 3pm on Sun. April 28, 2019 at Oakdale Baptist Church with burial to follow at Oakdale Cemetery. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS is handling arrangements.

Mr. Baker is survived by his wife, Barbara Baker; two daughters, Jennifer Baker and Deirdre Rogers (Bill); brother, Curtis Baker and two grandchildren, Abigail and Avery Rogers. Mr. Baker is preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Mary Baker.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital at 2500 N. State St. Jackson, MS 39216 or to the Brandon Gideon's at P.O. Box 324 Brandon, MS 39043.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
Download Now