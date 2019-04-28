|
Marvin G. Baker
Brandon, MS - Marvin G. Baker, 83, passed away Fri. April 26, 2019 at the Blake in Flowood, MS. Visitation will be held on Sun. April 28, 2019 from 1:30pm-2:45pm at Oakdale Baptist Church in Brandon, MS. Funeral Services are 3pm on Sun. April 28, 2019 at Oakdale Baptist Church with burial to follow at Oakdale Cemetery. Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS is handling arrangements.
Mr. Baker is survived by his wife, Barbara Baker; two daughters, Jennifer Baker and Deirdre Rogers (Bill); brother, Curtis Baker and two grandchildren, Abigail and Avery Rogers. Mr. Baker is preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Mary Baker.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital at 2500 N. State St. Jackson, MS 39216 or to the Brandon Gideon's at P.O. Box 324 Brandon, MS 39043.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Apr. 28, 2019