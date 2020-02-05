Services
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
601-824-6018
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Ott & Lee Funeral Home - Brandon
1360 W. Government St.
Brandon, MS 39042
Resources
Marvin L. Honeycutt


1943 - 2020
Marvin L. Honeycutt Obituary
Marvin L. Honeycutt

Pearl, MS - Marvin L. Honeycutt, 76, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Visitation will be 5-8pm on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Services will be 12 Noon on Saturday, in the chapel of the funeral home. Burial will follow in Brandon Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Honeycutt was born on March 6, 1943, in Sulligent, AL to L.V. Honeycutt and Mildred Garrett Honeycutt, and was reared in Fultondale, AL. Marvin managed Norandex Building Supply for many years retiring in 2007 and he was an avid bowler.

Survivors include his wife, Doris Flynn Honeycutt; daughter, Anecia Honeycutt; step daughter, Sandra Morris and husband James; 4 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and best friend, Norma Barnes. He was preceded in death by his parents; step children, Ronnie Tipton and Reda Tipton; grandson, Jake Adam Morris and his brother, Martin Honeycutt.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or .

You may share condolences at www.ottandlee.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
