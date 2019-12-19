Services
Natchez Trace Funeral Home Cemetery & Crematory
759 Hwy 51
Madison, MS 39110
(601) 898-8565
Marvin P. Gibson Jr.


1947 - 2019
Marvin P. Gibson Jr. Obituary
Marvin P. Gibson, Jr.

Madison - Marvin "Mickey" P. Gibson, Jr.

He was born on December 4th, 1947 in Jackson to Marvin P. Gibson, Sr. and Mariann (Butler) Gibson and passed away on December 19, 2019 in Ridgeland, MS.

Mickey attended Byram High School and graduated in 1965. He served in the Army National Guard as a Green Beret for 4 years. He was a member of Grace Crossing church, and recently retired from Trustmark National Bank.

Mickey loved the outdoors and the camaraderie he found through his 62-year membership in the Utica Hunting Club. He was an avid golfer, loved motorcycles, and had great taste in hot sauce and music.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Mariann (Butler) Gibson, and his father, Marvin P. Gibson, Sr.

He is survived by his loving wife, Vicki (Grimes) Gibson of Madison, sister Gayle Howard (John) of Terry, adult children Torrey Gibson (Annette) of Pearl, Wes Gibson (Melanie) of Bolton, Aubree Evans (Woody) of Denton, Texas, Brad Farris (Kathy) of Raymond, 5 grandchildren, and 2 nieces.

Visitation will be held from 2:00pm until 3:00pm at Natchez Trace Funeral Home with a Memorial Service to follow at 3:00 at Natchez Trace Funeral Home in Madison.

In lieu of flowers, please give to of Mississippi at P.O. Box 456 Ridgeland, MS 39158.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
