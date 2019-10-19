Resources
Mary A. Moore


1928 - 2019
Mary A. Moore Obituary
Mary A Moore

Jackson - Mary A Moore, 91, passed away on October 18, 2019 at her home. A committal service will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park on Tuesday, October 22 at 11:00 AM.

Mrs. Moore is preceded in death by her husbands, Lloyd Moore and Alvin Peabody; parents, Jennings Bryan Miskelley and Mary Lenora Mabry Miskelley; siblings, Bryan Miskelley and Sue Goasa.

She is survived by her children, Bill Moore (Wanda) and Mona Touchstone, 4 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hope House of Hospitality at 786 E Northside Dr., Jackson, MS 39206.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
