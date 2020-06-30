Mary A. "Angel" Wolfe WindusJackson - Mary "Angel" Wolfe Windus passed away on June 26, 2020 after a sudden illness.She was a native of Jackson, attended local schools, graduating from Murrah High School, and attended Hinds Junior College. She was formerly employed by the Clarion Ledger and Wal-Mart, Inc. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Windus.She is survived by her parents, Scott and Renna Stuart; brother, Bernard Wolfe; nieces, Grace and Ella Wolfe; and nephew, Zachary Wolfe.Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at College Drive Seventh Day Adventist Church, 110 College Dr. in Pearl. For those attending, masks are required, please.