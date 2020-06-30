Mary A. Wolfe "Angel" Windus
Mary A. "Angel" Wolfe Windus

Jackson - Mary "Angel" Wolfe Windus passed away on June 26, 2020 after a sudden illness.

She was a native of Jackson, attended local schools, graduating from Murrah High School, and attended Hinds Junior College. She was formerly employed by the Clarion Ledger and Wal-Mart, Inc. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Windus.

She is survived by her parents, Scott and Renna Stuart; brother, Bernard Wolfe; nieces, Grace and Ella Wolfe; and nephew, Zachary Wolfe.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020 at College Drive Seventh Day Adventist Church, 110 College Dr. in Pearl. For those attending, masks are required, please.






Published in Clarion Ledger from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Service
01:00 PM
College Drive Seventh Day Adventist Church
Funeral services provided by
Sebrell Funeral Home
425 Northpark Drive
Ridgeland, MS 39157
(601) 957-6946
