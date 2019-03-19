Services
Stricklin-King Funeral Home
718 Calhoun Avenue
Yazoo City, MS 39194-3226
(662) 746-4532
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church
Bentonia, MS
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church
Bentonia, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cumberland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Alice Cumberland


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mary Alice Cumberland Obituary
Mary Alice Cumberland

Madison / Yazoo City - Mary Alice Woodrick Cumberland peacefully passed to be with her Lord on March 16, 2019, at Hospice Ministries. Mary was a resident of The Homeplace, Madison, MS, and a member of Madison United Methodist Church. She was born on April 13, 1921, in Meridian, MS, to the late Ben and Octavia Woodrick. Upon the death of her mother, she was lovingly reared by her father and stepmother, the late Marie Woodrick.

She married Rev. L. A. Cumberland in 1938, sharing life together until his death in 1991. As lifelong Methodists, they began a journey of ministry together. They served many churches across MS, retiring in Yazoo County. Mary was active in all aspects of the church, including teaching, singing, and working with children. She had many hobbies and especially enjoyed the 56 years she spent with family and friends at their Neshoba County Fair cabin.

Continuing to celebrate her life is her son, Thomas (Lynda) Cumberland, daughters, Sandra Rasberry, and Charlotte Boydston. She also leaves three brothers: Lavelle (Pat) Woodrick, Rayford (Rosa Ann) Woodrick and Norman Woodrick. Cherishing the memories of Maw-Maw are her grandchildren; Clayton, Rusty, Amy, John and Carrie, along with her great grands, nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at 10:00 A.M., on March 19, 2019, at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, Bentonia, MS, with services to follow at 11:00 A.M.

The family has entrusted Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City to handle the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at stricklin-king.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now