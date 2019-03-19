|
Mary Alice Cumberland
Madison / Yazoo City - Mary Alice Woodrick Cumberland peacefully passed to be with her Lord on March 16, 2019, at Hospice Ministries. Mary was a resident of The Homeplace, Madison, MS, and a member of Madison United Methodist Church. She was born on April 13, 1921, in Meridian, MS, to the late Ben and Octavia Woodrick. Upon the death of her mother, she was lovingly reared by her father and stepmother, the late Marie Woodrick.
She married Rev. L. A. Cumberland in 1938, sharing life together until his death in 1991. As lifelong Methodists, they began a journey of ministry together. They served many churches across MS, retiring in Yazoo County. Mary was active in all aspects of the church, including teaching, singing, and working with children. She had many hobbies and especially enjoyed the 56 years she spent with family and friends at their Neshoba County Fair cabin.
Continuing to celebrate her life is her son, Thomas (Lynda) Cumberland, daughters, Sandra Rasberry, and Charlotte Boydston. She also leaves three brothers: Lavelle (Pat) Woodrick, Rayford (Rosa Ann) Woodrick and Norman Woodrick. Cherishing the memories of Maw-Maw are her grandchildren; Clayton, Rusty, Amy, John and Carrie, along with her great grands, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at 10:00 A.M., on March 19, 2019, at Mt. Olivet United Methodist Church, Bentonia, MS, with services to follow at 11:00 A.M.
The family has entrusted Stricklin-King Funeral Home in Yazoo City to handle the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at stricklin-king.com.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 19, 2019