Mary Alice Easterling
Brandon - Mary Alice Easterling, 58, passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Hospice Ministries surrounded by her loving family. She was 58.
Born February 22, 1961 in San Antonio, TX, she was the daughter of the late Jessie Hunter Chennault, Jr. and the late Florence Christine Moody Chennault. Mary worked for Day Detectives as a security guard in the 1980's and 1990's. She was a devoted and loving wife, sister, aunt, and friend.
She is survived by her husband, Raymond Easterling; sisters: Daphne Chennault Coleman (Mike), Brenda Chennault Craft, and Linnie Chennault Lamkin; nieces: Kristin Craft (Jonathan), Christina Johnson, Chasity Reel, Amanda Jenkins, and Sheridan Lace Johnson; and other relatives.
Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 1, 2019 followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. at Sebrell Funeral Home in Ridgeland. Interment will follow in Raymond City Cemetery.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019