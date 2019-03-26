|
Mary Ann (Rushing) Isbell
Clinton - Mary Ann (Rushing) Isbell of Clinton, MS, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Clinton Healthcare in Clinton, MS, at the age of 87.
Mary Ann was born February 7, 1932, in McComb, MS. She was the second child of W. J. S. Rushing, Sr., and Jewell Thomas Rushing and graduated from Clinton High School. She obtained her Bachelor's degree from Mississippi College where she was elected Miss M. C. as well as President of the Woman's Student Government and then earned her Master of Psychiatric Social Work degree from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. She also completed a counseling internship at Vanderbilt Hospital while enrolled at Peabody College of Vanderbilt University in Nashville.
Following college, she served as Director of the Baptist Student Union at Holmes Junior College, Goodman, MS, taught first grade in Jeffersonville, IN, while residing in Louisville, KY, and worked as a counselor to patients and families at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta. Her next move was to Austin, TX, where she was employed for several years as a counselor to residential students at The Brown School for Exceptional Children.
While living in Austin she met and married Joe J. Isbell of Sparta, MO, and they soon moved to the Houston, TX, area where Joe established an industrial equipment supply business. Never idle, Mary Ann became involved in many volunteer activities helping those less fortunate, served on the organizational committees of several major rodeos and took up oil painting as her primary avocation. She also served as a counselor for terminally ill patients and their families for the Harris County Health System at various hospitals and facilities in the Houston area. While living in Houston, Mary Ann was also mother to her stepson James Alan (Jim) Isbell, who came to reside with Joe and Mary Ann, at age eleven.
She and Joe eventually retired to Fredericksburg and then Kerrville in the Texas Hill Country, which they both loved, and resided there until Joe passed away in 1999. Mary Ann then decided to return to Mississippi and resided in Jackson for the past two decades. She became a member of Northside Baptist Church in Clinton where she made many friends and was very active and greatly enjoyed her membership in the church family. She also fell in love with Andrea Bocelli and collected virtually all of his recordings. This particular infatuation even led her on a journey to his native Tuscany, which she also adored. Meanwhile, she joined and enjoyed her involvement in a local book club, reflecting her avid, lifelong love of literature.
Mary Ann was dedicated to helping others throughout her lifetime and best be described as a loving, intelligent, generous, dedicated and kind Christian lady. She had a caring but genuinely funny sense of humor and an occasional silliness about her that was contagious and thus attracted many friends. Around age 75 she laughingly announced that she had always looked forward to becoming "a ditsy old lady'. As one final gesture to lovingly help others, she has donated her mortal remains to the University of Mississippi Medical Center for research purposes.
Her survivors include two brothers, William J. S. Rushing, Jr. (Sara) of Russellville, AL, and Michael T. Rushing (Lynda) of Ridgeland, MS, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, stepson, and two brothers, Sutherland T. Rushing and Raymond L. Rushing, Sr.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Northside Baptist Church located at 1475 East Northside Drive, in Clinton. Flowers are not necessary; memorial gifts may be made to Mary Ann's church or to any .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Mar. 26, 2019