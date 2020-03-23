Services
Chancellor Funeral Home - Byram
7225 S Siwell Rd
Byram, MS 39272
601-372-2955
Mary Ann Murphy


1939 - 2020
Mary Ann Murphy Obituary
Mary Ann Murphy, 80, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her residence in Byram. Due to the current situation in our world and the families concern for their family and friends, they will be having a private family services. Chancellor Funeral Home, Byram, MS is handling arrangements.

An online guest book is available at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com

In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital, c/o Friends of Children's Hospital, 3900 Lakeland Drive | Suite 205, Flowood, MS 39232.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
