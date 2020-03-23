|
|
Mary Ann Murphy, 80, died Sunday, March 22, 2020 at her residence in Byram. Due to the current situation in our world and the families concern for their family and friends, they will be having a private family services. Chancellor Funeral Home, Byram, MS is handling arrangements.
An online guest book is available at www.chancellorfuneralhome.com
In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital, c/o Friends of Children's Hospital, 3900 Lakeland Drive | Suite 205, Flowood, MS 39232.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020