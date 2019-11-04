Services
Mary Ann Russell Miller

Brandon - Ann Miller, 87, passed away Sunday November 3, 2019 at her home in Brandon, MS. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 from 5pm-7pm at Ott & Lee Funeral Home in Brandon, MS. Services will be held at Eulaton United Methodist Church in Eulaton, AL on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at 3pm with visitation starting at 2pm. Burial will be at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA on November 11, 2019 at 10am.

Ann was born September 21, 1932 to Richard M. Russell and Ruth Wade Russell in Delta, AL and was a descendant of early day families from Carol County, GA and Clay County, AL. She graduated from CCHS, Oxford in 1950. Her husband's military career took her around the globe to Ayer, MA, Columbia, SC, Hampton, VA, Verona, Italy, Columbus, GA, Monterey, CA, Kaiserslautern, Germany and Enterprise, AL.

Ann was a stay at home mom and home maker. She enjoyed crafts, drawing, painting and porcelain doll making. Ann was of the Methodist faith and a member of First United Methodist of Brandon.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, her beloved brother, Major Bernard Russell (1970), sister-in-law Carol Russell and nephew, Captain Bernie Russell (1983).

Ann leaves behind her husband of 69 years, Billy Hugh Miller, Sr.; two sons Butch Miller (Wendee) and Rusty Miller (Leigh Anne); grandchildren, Lexi Rei Miller, Chip Miller and Nikki Ramirez (Nik); great-grandson, Eden Ramirez. Also, sisters-in-law, cousins and cherished friends who have blessed her life.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the or a .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
