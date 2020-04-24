|
Mary Anne McKay
Mary Anne McKay passed away peacefully at her home after a long battle with pancreatic cancer in Madison, Mississippi, on April 22, 2020. Due to precautions with COVID19 virus, there will be no visitation and her funeral will be restricted to immediate family only on April 27 at Lakewood Funeral Home with interment at Lakewood Memorial Park, Jackson, MS. The family woefully regrets that because of this restriction all those who were touched throughout the years by Mary Anne's kindness and sweet spirit will not be able to bid her goodbye and support her family at this time. Mary Anne was born January 26, 1942, to C. W. and Mary Humphries in Louisville, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, her loving husband James A. McKay, her mother-in-law, Dorothy Sanford, her father-in-law, Clyde Sanford, and two brothers-inlaw, David Sanford and Ken Upshaw. She is survived by her children, Jennifer McKay Nelson, and her husband, Kevin, of Madison and James A. McKay, III, and his wife, Suzanne, of Hattiesburg, MS. She was a beloved 'Nana' to her two grandchildren, Brayden and Reid Nelson. She is also survived by her four sisters, Edna Pearson (Roy), Nashville, TN; Norma Upshaw, Canton, MS; Becky Jordan (David), Oxford, MS; and Cathy Cox, Oxford, MS; an uncle and three aunts; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mary Anne graduated from Yazoo City High School and attended Hinds Community College. She worked for many years as administrative assistant at the Mississippi State Board of Heath in Jackson. While her children were still in school, she became the secretary at Oak Forest Elementary School in their neighborhood. Following her husband Jim in a job transfer to Columbus, MS, she began working for the company now known as CSpire. They later returned to Madison where she continued to work for CSpire until her retirement. Mary Anne loved the Lord, her family, and her friends. She was a faithful and active member of Madison United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities and participated in the Redeemed Bible Study, the V.I.P. program, and the exercise classes offered at the church. A very outgoing and gregarious lady, she loved activities with her friends and family. She played Bunko and traveled with longtime friends and met high school classmates regularly for luncheon dates. She and her four sisters spent much time together visiting and traveling and making wonderful, lasting memories. She enjoyed visiting her extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins at their annual family reunion and in their homes. She was an avid fan of all Mississippi State Bulldogs sports, her favorite being women's basketball. Her pride and joy were her two grandchildren, Brayden and Reid. 'Nana' was always there cheering for them in their sports and school activities and along with them on their family vacations. She leaves a huge empty hole in their hearts and lives as well as those of her family and her friends. The family would like to especially thank Dr. Bobby Graham, Sta-Home Health & Hospice, Madison, and her sitter, Kim for their dedicated care and service. In lieu of flowers, her family is requesting donations to her church, Madison United Methodist Church, 100 Post Oak Road, Madison, MS 39110 or to Children's of Mississippi
Published in Clarion Ledger from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020