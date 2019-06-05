|
|
Mary Anne Pitts Allen
Indianola - Mary Anne Pitts Allen, 88, died peacefully on June 3, 2019 at her home in Indianola. Visitation will be at Mary Anne's home from 4 to 6 on Thursday, June 6, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 3 p.m., with burial to follow at Indianola City Cemetery under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Indianola.
Mary Anne was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and her brother, William Mitchell Pitts. Her spirit remains with her children Terrell Anne Allen (Marc Levin); Judith Pitts Allen Alexander (Michael); David Baird Allen (Susan); and Dorothy Brandon Allen Huoni (Michael). She is also survived by her grandchildren Brandon Levin (Ragini Srinivasan); Nathan Levin; Josh Levin; Michael Alexander, Jr.; Caite Alexander; Lucy Alexander; Mary Chandler Allen Neal (Tyler); Baird Allen; and James Michael Huoni, Jr.; and her great-grandchildren Mrinalini and Shai Levin-Srinivasan and Walker Neal.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, P. O. Box 1004, Indianola, MS 38751 or the Indianola Academy, P. O. Box 967, Indianola, MS 38751.
Published in Clarion Ledger on June 5, 2019