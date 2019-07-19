|
Mary Annie Harris Aycock
Rose Hill - Mary Annie Harris Aycock, 92, of Rose Hill, died July 17, 2019.
She was born April 11, 1927 in Jasper County to Jay and Hettie Shepherd Harris. She married Samuel Lee (S.L.) Aycock. She was an active member of Hopewell United Methodist Church for over 70 years.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, S.L.; siblings: Jesse Harris, Hubert Harris, Fred Harris, and Polly Walker. She is survived by her children: Carolyn Watson (Calvin), Cynthia Nicholson (Bruce), Connie Crosby (Johnny), Candis Wood (George), and Sammy Aycock (Elizabeth); a special nephew, Len Arthur (Brenda); ten grandchildren and twelve greatgrandchildren. She is also survived by siblings: Hulon Harris, Dot Sandifer, Bobbie Morris, Sam Harris, and Bonnie Woods, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Sunday, July 21, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Newton County Funeral Home- North. Visitation will continue at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 22, 2019, at Hopewell United Methodist Church in the Penantly Community near Rose Hill. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church, with Rev. Patti Robinson, Rev. Jonathan Tullos, and Rev. Brandon Halford officiating. Internment will be in the church cemetery.
Newton County Funeral Home-North is in charge of arrangements, (601) 635-3200.
Published in Clarion Ledger on July 19, 2019