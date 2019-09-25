Services
Mortimer Funeral Home, Inc.
212 North Hayden Street
Belzoni, MS 39038
(662) 247-3727
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Mortimer Funeral Home, Inc.
212 North Hayden Street
Belzoni, MS 39038
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Mortimer Funeral Home, Inc.
212 North Hayden Street
Belzoni, MS 39038
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Belzoni Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Blakeman Smith Robertson


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Blakeman Smith Robertson Obituary
Mary Blakeman Smith Robertson

Madison - Mary Blakeman Smith Robertson, 93, former postmaster, of Midnight, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Nichols Center in Madison.

Services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, September 26th, 2019 at Mortimer Funeral Home of Belzoni.

Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 PM prior to the service.

Interment will follow in Belzoni Cemetery.

Mary was born April 18th, 1926 in Midnight, the daughter of Lyman W. Smith and Mary Bell Blakeman Smith.

She was a member of Silver City United Methodist Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Eugene Robertson, Jr.

She is survived by her children, Joy H. (David) Watson of Abileene, TX, Mary Kathryn (Skip) Turner of Porter, TX, Ann (Lee) Tugwell of Monroe, LA, Debra (Bobby) Kilpatrick of Muscle Shoals, AL, Gene (Cyndie) Robertson of Madison, and Joe (Candy) Robertson of Yazoo City; 21 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

Mortimer Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now