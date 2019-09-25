|
Mary Blakeman Smith Robertson
Madison - Mary Blakeman Smith Robertson, 93, former postmaster, of Midnight, died Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Nichols Center in Madison.
Services will be 2:00 PM Thursday, September 26th, 2019 at Mortimer Funeral Home of Belzoni.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2:00 PM prior to the service.
Interment will follow in Belzoni Cemetery.
Mary was born April 18th, 1926 in Midnight, the daughter of Lyman W. Smith and Mary Bell Blakeman Smith.
She was a member of Silver City United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Eugene Robertson, Jr.
She is survived by her children, Joy H. (David) Watson of Abileene, TX, Mary Kathryn (Skip) Turner of Porter, TX, Ann (Lee) Tugwell of Monroe, LA, Debra (Bobby) Kilpatrick of Muscle Shoals, AL, Gene (Cyndie) Robertson of Madison, and Joe (Candy) Robertson of Yazoo City; 21 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
Mortimer Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Sept. 25, 2019