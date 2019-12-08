Services
Lakewood Funeral Home
6011 CLINTON BLVD
Jackson, MS 39209
(601) 922-2123
Mary Boyce Weeks


1935 - 2019
Mary Boyce Weeks Obituary
Mary Boyce Weeks

Clinton - Mary Boyce Weeks, 84, of Clinton, MS went home to be with the Lord on Friday December 6, 2019. Visitation will be held Tuesday December 10 at 10:00 at Lakewood Funeral Home in Jackson, MS. Pavilion Service to follow at 11:00 at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Mary was born September 5, 1935 to Lola Brooks and Boyce Mike Weeks in Mathiston, MS. She was a graduate of Mathiston High School then attended Wood Junior College. She worked as an administrative assistant at Lakewood Memorial Park for many years before becoming a business owner of Southern Hospitality, welcoming new residents to the greater Jackson area. Mary was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Clinton and Raymond Garden Club. She was a former member of the Jackson Council of Garden Clubs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Frances Weeks, Grace Weeks and Ruth Weeks Bailey, and her nephew Mike Bailey. Survivors include her niece, Laura (Greg) Bridges of Clinton; her great niece and great nephew, Emily and Michael Bailey, and their mother Darlene Robertson of Little Rock, AR.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 8 to Dec. 9, 2019
