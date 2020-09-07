1/
Mary Caldwell "Opie" Gordy
1939 - 2020
Mary Caldwell "Opie" Gordy

Jackson - Mary Gordy, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt passed away Sunday evening, September 6, 2020 after a 1-year battle with cancer and a six-week battle with COVID.

She was preceded in death by her husband Chuck, brother, Billy Caldwell, sister, Joy Scott, and granddaughter, Mary Jordan Gordy.

Ms. Gordy is survived by her 4 children, Keith (Mary), Ronny (Suzanne), Brent (Janet) and Tammy Swedenburg (Stacy), along with 9 grandchildren and numerous nieces and one nephew. She was known as "Opie" to her family and close friends.

Opie was first and foremost the epitome of the godly Christian woman. She loved Jesus first and her entire extended family a close second. She loved working in her yard, which she continued to do up until the very end. She was a fabulous cook, from down home country to gourmet. She was an extremely talented artist. She was a talented ceramic artist as well and left us much dinnerware and coffee mugs which were always inscribed with Bible verses.

She loved playing Bridge with her friends. She especially loved her Bible Study groups and Sunday School Class. Despite her 12-month battle with cancer she continued all these activities. The last thing she said to her children, before her medications set in, was "Jesus is the most important thing. My one wish is that my entire family receive Salvation. I have fought the good fight. I am going to be with my Savior. I love you and I will see you on the other side."

Opie fought the good fight, she always kept the faith, and she has finished the race. She is dancing in Heaven with her beloved Chuck. God speed Opie, we will see you on the other side.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 from 6pm - 7pm at First Baptist Church Ridgeland with the funeral service to follow at 7pm. A graveside service will be held at 11 am Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Magnolia Baptist Church Cemetery, Winnsboro, LA.

Visit wrightferguson.com to sign the online guestbook.




Published in Clarion Ledger from Sep. 7 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Ferguson Funeral Home
114 Burney Drive
Flowood, MS 39232
(601) 360-8070
