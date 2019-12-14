|
|
Mary Christine Burkett
Harrisville - Mary Christine Matthews Burkett, 89 of Harrisville MS passed away from her earthly home into her heavenly home on December 13, 2019. Visitation will be Monday, December 16, 2019 from 9:30am -11am at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs, Miss. Services will be 11am Monday, Dec. 16 at Stringer Funeral Home in Crystal Springs MS with burial at Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery in Crystal Springs, Miss.
Christine was born on April 28, 1930 and grew up in Crystal Springs, Miss. where she attended Crystal Springs High School. She married the love of her life on December 22, 1947 and they were blessed with 65 wonderful years together. Christine was a homemaker for the early years of her married life and was later employed at Mr. T's Apparel in Crystal Springs. Christine grew up in a large family of 9 and began cooking for her 6 siblings and parents at the young age of 13 while her parents worked. Cooking came naturally to Christine and it soon became one of her many talents, along with sewing clothes for her daughters and working side by side with her husband in their garden every year. Christine also had a green thumb and growing and receiving beautiful flowers as a gift was one of her greatest pleasures. Everyone that knew Christine well would certainly agree that she made the best homemade macaroni and cheese, cornbread dressing, chicken and dumplings, fresh corn and butter beans from the garden and the most delicious coconut cake you ever tasted! The list of favorites could definitely go on and on. To dine at Mamaw Burkett's table was always an anticipated treat for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Christine was a sweet and gracious southern lady who loved her family immensely and she always put others first above herself. This is why Christine's daddy, Paw Dan, nicknamed her "puddin" at an early age because she was so sweet. Very fitting for her adult life as well!
Christine gave her life to Christ at Harmony Baptist Church in Crystal Springs during her teenage years where she later taught children's Sunday School classes as a young adult. Christine's daily walk with God was evident by the way she lived each day joyfully helping and serving others. She was presently a member of Palestine Baptist Church in Harrisville, MS.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Bessie Matthews, her five brothers, D.C., Jim, Billy, Bobby Joe and Odell Matthews, her husband, James B. Burkett, her son, James Donald Burkett and her grandson, Jake Greer.
Christine is survived by her sister, Marcelle Berch, of Crystal Springs, Miss., her two daughters; Betty Ann Reed (Randy) of Braxton Miss. and Rita Greer (Anthony) of Crystal Springs Miss., grandchildren; Kendal Cole (Jeremy) of Franklin, TN, Wendy Filer (Chad) of Xenia, Ohio, Hayley White (Keith) of Germantown TN, Rebecca Greer (Jake - deceased) of Madison, MS and Brandon Greer of Madison MS., great grandchildren; Reed Logsdon, Will Logsdon, Cole Filer, Sydney Filer, Charlie White, Garland White, Mabry White and James Randall Greer.
The family would like to especially thank Mrs. Faith Kennedy and her dedicated staff at Strong River Assisted Living in Mendenhall, Miss. for their wonderful care and daily assistance for the past 3 years and Kare-In-Home Hospice for their recent comforting care.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to a .
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019