Mary Doyle Davis

Mary Doyle Davis Obituary
Mary Doyle Davis

Brandon - Mary Doyle Davis, age 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 13, 2019.

A Celebration of life will be on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 2:00pm at Oakdale Baptist Church with Rev. Rodney Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Concord Cemetery in Pelahatchie. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon and again on Thursday from 1:00pm until service time at the church.

She was born in Pelahatchie, MS on June 9, 1933 to the late Rankin and Nancy Ferguson. Mary loved to serve the Lord with her husband, loved her family, and now she is with the Lord.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rev. Cliff Davis; and her brother, John Ferguson.

Mary is survived by her children, Gary Davis (Donna), Mike Davis, Angela Bennett (John), and Keith Davis (Tanya); grandchildren, Jesse Davis, Jessica Davis, Sandra Davis, Taylor Davis, Spencer Davis, Rachel Bell, Johnathan Bennett, Micah Davis, and Caleb Davis; great-grandchildren, Cameron Battle and Cameo Battle; siblings, Elizabeth Haddock, Alice Hall, and Louise Bryant; a host of other relatives and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Cliff and Mary Davis Memorial Fund, C/O Mississippi Baptist Foundation, 515 Mississippi St., Jackson, MS 39201.

Published in Clarion Ledger from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
