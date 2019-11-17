|
Mary E. Hatch
Crystal Springs - Mary E. Hatch, 90, passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at her residence in Crystal Springs, MS. Visitation will be on Monday, November 18th at Natchez Trace Funeral Home from 5-7. Services and interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later time.
Mrs. Hatch was born on February 27, 1929 in Hattiesburg, MS to the late William and Mary Carroll. A kind, compassionate, outgoing and loving lady, Mary was destined to lead a life of abundance.
She and her twin sister, the late Mrs. Martha Noe, attended the University of Tennessee, where they graduated in 1952 obtaining a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. While in college, she met her husband of nearly 55 years, the late Mr. Harold L. Hatch. Together they loved and raised a beautiful family while maintaining fulfilling careers. Mrs. Hatch was a registered nurse who devoted her time to helping those in need. A Navy wife, she volunteered at many hospitals around the world. Upon returning to the United States, she served as a head nurse in multiple specialties. After 39 years of service Mary decided it was time to retire and travel our beautiful country with her husband and sister. Together, they enjoyed visiting family, friends and everything our country has to offer. In 2002, they retired the R.V. and moved to Crystal Springs.
Mrs. Hatch will be remembered for her beautiful smile, positive attitude, kind spirit and never-ending love of her precious family. An influential mother and grandmother, she was proud of her family. However, her family beams with pride for Mary and her accomplishments.
Mrs. Hatch is survived by her children, Harold L. Hatch, Jr. (Sandie) of Jacksonville, Fla., Mary Hatch Cunningham (Steve) of Crystal Springs, William "Bill" Hatch (Tambra) of Waldron, Ark., and John A. Hatch (Bridget) of Farmhaven; brothers, William A. Carroll, Jr. (Nona) and Allen M. Carroll (Marilyn); grandchildren, Renee Bastian, Nicole Prince, Shannon Counts, Harold L. Hatch III (Brandy), Mary Reel (Marvin), Amanda Kauffman, Stephanie Moore (Van), Tambra Neely, Tashina Kinler and Robert Hatch (Kelsey); 20 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in Clarion Ledger on Nov. 17, 2019