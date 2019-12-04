|
Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Barrett
Crane Hill - Memorial Service for Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Barrett, age 56, of Crane Hill, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.
Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Barrett passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Cullman Regional. She was born July 4, 1963, to John Rock and Mary Lamparty.
She was preceded in death by her father and brother, Doug Rock.
Survivors include her husband, Paul Milton Barrett; sons, Jason (Natalie) Barrett and Michael (Shelli) Barrett; grandchildren, Kailey Barrett and Jake Barrett; mother, Mary Lamparty; and sister, Margie (Tom) Henderson.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019