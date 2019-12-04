Services
Cullman Heritage Funeral Home & Crematory
255 County Road 1435
Cullman, AL 35058
(256) 734-0208
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Barrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Barrett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Barrett Obituary
Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Barrett

Crane Hill - Memorial Service for Mary Elizabeth "Beth" Barrett, age 56, of Crane Hill, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Cullman Heritage Funeral Home.

Cullman Heritage Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Mrs. Barrett passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Cullman Regional. She was born July 4, 1963, to John Rock and Mary Lamparty.

She was preceded in death by her father and brother, Doug Rock.

Survivors include her husband, Paul Milton Barrett; sons, Jason (Natalie) Barrett and Michael (Shelli) Barrett; grandchildren, Kailey Barrett and Jake Barrett; mother, Mary Lamparty; and sister, Margie (Tom) Henderson.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -