Mary Ellen Jones
Georgetown - Mary Ellen Jones, 95, passed away peacefully at Pine Crest Guest Home in Hazlehurst, MS, early on the morning of March 9, 2020. The funeral service will be Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 11:00 AM, at the Stringer Funeral Home Chapel in Hazlehurst, MS, with Rev. Dan Gibson officiating. Visitation will be prior to the funeral service, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM, in the Stringer Funeral Home parlor. Burial will follow the funeral service and will take place at the Mars Hill Cemetery located in the small community of Alva, MS, near Duck Hill, MS, with Rev. Johnny Stewart officiating.
She is survived by her son, Charles Glen Baker, Jr. of Senatobia, MS; daughter, Deborah Baker Knight and her husband Hugh Allen Knight of Georgetown, MS; granddaughter, Miriam Knight Hobson and her husband John Hobson of Oxford, MS; two great granddaughters Mary Landreth Hobson & Rachel Sherman Hobson of Oxford, MS.
The family would like to thank Pine Crest Guest Home for their diligent and loving care over the years, as well as Hospice Ministries for their caring support over the past few weeks. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Jones memory be made to of Mississippi, PO Box 456, Ridgeland, Mississippi, 39158.
Published in Clarion Ledger from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020