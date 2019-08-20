|
Mary Ellen Jordan
Brandon - Mary Ellen Jordan, age 75 of Brandon, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, August 19, 2019 at her home.
Funeral services will be Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 10:00am at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon with Rev. Jeff Walker officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at Ott and Lee Funeral Home in Brandon and again on Thursday from 9:00am until service time.
She was born November 24, 1943 to the late Miriam and Alps Edwards. Mary Ellen grew up in Jackson, MS and was a graduate of Provine High School, she then went to Hinds Junior College where she met her husband, Jerry.
After their marriage in August of 1964, Mary Ellen and Jerry bought a house in Brandon, Ms. Soon after they had their children, Mary Ellen was a stay at home mom until her kids were in or out of high school. Mary Ellen then worked at Mississippi State Hospital for over 15 years in the medical records department until she retired. Mary Ellen enjoyed painting and one of her largest paintings of a magnolia tree from many years ago is still hanging in her home. Mary Ellen also enjoyed the outdoors whether it was fishing, gardening, or just sitting and enjoying a nice day. One of Mary Ellen's proudest moments was when she became a grandmother to JP who was born in August of 2008. She became his full-time babysitter while his mom, Jan was working until he started 1st grade and then she still was his full-time babysitter after school most days and during the summer.
Mary Ellen was a Christian and gave her life to Christ an early age. She attended Methodist church as a young lady. After marriage, she became a member of Sunshine Baptist Church, now she is a member of Park Place Baptist, where she attended many years.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Jerry Jordan; son, Glen Jordan; daughters, Jan Jordan (Paul) and Teresa Jordan. One Sister Martha Purdon and one brother, Kenneth Edwards. A host of nieces and nephews.
Published in Clarion Ledger on Aug. 20, 2019